San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had an incredible week 1 when he put up 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The highlight of his day came on a 65-yard touchdown run which featured blocking help from receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McCloud III.

Following the 30-7 win in Pittsburgh, McCaffrey sat down with his former coach at Stanford David Shaw. In college with Shaw, McCaffrey had a record-setting college career and won the AP College Football Player of the Year award in 2015. While speaking with his old coach, McCaffrey shared why he's loved playing with the 49ers.

“It’s been so fun,” McCaffrey said told former Stanford coach David Shaw. “I’ve always done that my whole life and it’s what I love to do — getting mismatches and be able to be put in situations where I can succeed. The biggest thing I’ve realized that is so special about this team is you’ve got guys all around you that can do that as well,” via Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports Bay Area.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last year has worked out great, especially since the rusher stayed healthy all year for the first time since 2019. McCaffrey immediately took the 49ers offense to another level and CMC finally got to play on a true contender.

It also helps for CMC that he gets to play on one of the NFL's most talented rosters. Though when healthy McCaffrey has always been productive, it certainly helps having players like Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Elijah Mitchell who can all create on the field at his side.