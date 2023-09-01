It would've been natural for Elijah Mitchell to be upset when the San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. They acquired a player in his same position and clearly value what he brings to the gridiron. But on the contrary, Mitchell is elated to be sharing a backfield with McCaffrey and thinks it only makes the team better.

McCaffrey will be entering his first full season with the 49ers after being traded from the Carolina Panthers in the middle of last season. With a full 17 games to work together, Elijah is excited for San Francisco's possibilities, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

“His third down skills are crazy, the way he catches balls, runs routes,” Mitchell said. “We feed off of each other. Both of us can catch the ball and run. It's unbelievable. It's awesome, it's awesome.”

In his debut with the 49ers, McCaffrey appeared in 11 games and started 10 after the trade. He ran for 746 yards and six touchdowns and added 464 yards and four touchdowns through the air on the way to his second Pro Bowl nod. McCaffrey proved to be a versatile and elite weapon for the 49ers and one they plan on riding this upcoming season.

Elijah Mitchell has been hurt by injuries throughout his NFL career. He appeared in just five games last season and 11 as a rookie. When healthy, Mitchell has run for 1,242 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 144 yards and a touchdown as a receiver with San Francisco.

Christian McCaffrey will be a focal point of the 49ers' offense and a player opposing defenses focus on. However, Mitchell thinks he offers plenty of the party and that San Fran's 1-2 punch at RB will be a scary sight for any team that lines up opposite them.