The San Francisco 49ers are one of, if not the top team in the NFC this season, and running back Christian McCaffrey is in his first full season with the team. Christian McCaffrey raved about the weapons the 49ers have on offense like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, among others.

“George [Kittle] can block anybody in the league; he can also run routes, catch the ball and break tackles like anyone,” McCaffrey said, according to Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Deebo [Samuel] — you can put him anywhere on the field and he can be explosive. [Brandon] Aiyuk is one of the best route runners I've seen. He attacks the ball, makes difficult catches and makes people miss in space. Jauan Jennings is a special receiver, especially on third down. And the depth you have — Elijah Mitchell is a guy who can run any run in the book and is getting much better.”

That goes without mentioning himself, one of the best running backs in the league, and arguably the best dual-threat back.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The 49ers came out and made a statement with a 30-7 win on the road over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Brandon Aiyuk exploded in that game with two touchdown catches. McCaffrey had a long touchdown run as well.

Each week, other weapons will likely contribute as well, such as Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. It is a good environment for second year quarterback Brock Purdy, who is the team's starter after a successful stint last year.