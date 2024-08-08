Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have been teammates with the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons. As the 49ers look into trading Brandon Aiyuk after his trade request, there’s a real chance the receiver duo might be separated before the 2024 NFL season.

At a press conference following the 49ers training camp practice on Wednesday, Samuel was questioned about whether it was bittersweet to be without his close friend and fellow receiver during camp.

“It feels awkward, being with somebody out there for four years straight,” said Samuel.

The NFL could be on the verge of a major trade that might alter the league's power structure. Aiyuk has been vocal all offseason about his desire for a new contract that would position him among the highest-paid receivers in the league.

“But business is business, and you know how it goes.”

Brandon Aiyuk potentially leaving the 49ers

With trade rumors intensifying and the likelihood of Aiyuk joining a new team for the 2024 season growing, it’s important to emphasize that Aiyuk will be worth the substantial cost that any team willing to acquire him will incur.

“You know, it's kind of weird for sure,” Deebo Samuel remarked.

“I remember last year when we played the Giants I went to him and I was like ‘Bruh I never knew how weird it was for you not to not be on the field at the same time' and the time I was out and he was out there by himself, [he] was just like ‘I kind of see what you feel, it kind of felt awkward.”

The 49ers retain Aiyuk’s rights for at least one more season, as he is set to play out his rookie contract this year on a $14.1 million fifth-year option.

Aiyuk has missed all 12 practices, while Samuel has only missed one (last Sunday). Samuel arrived at camp in the best shape of his NFL career thanks to offseason training across the country. When asked about his weight, Samuel jokingly responded, “Enough.” The team lists him at 215 pounds, consistent with every roster since his 2019 rookie season.

Brotherly love between Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk

“I still talk to him every day. He's in meetings, we still chop it up and not even about the things that are going on, but just like brother talk. Regardless of whatever happens, that's still my guy, love him to death whether he here or he there or wherever. But you know, like I just said, business is business and just going out there and I can only control the things I can control and so I just go out there and do the best I can at my job,” Samuel said.

President of Football Operations and General Manager John Lynch, along with Coach Kyle Shanahan, have consistently expressed their intention to retain Aiyuk for the upcoming season and beyond. However, the final decision rests with Aiyuk himself.

The focus now shifts to waiting for a trade. Although Aiyuk will command a hefty price, he’s definitely worth it. The 49ers’ decision to hold onto him for so long highlights his value, and they’re about to reap the benefits, making this trade one of the offseason's most significant transactions.

Samuel understands that no matter how Aiyuk's situation unfolds, he will always have a lifelong bond with his current 49ers teammate. He remains focused on preparing for his sixth NFL season.