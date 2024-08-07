The Brandon Aiyuk trade fiasco continues, but the San Francisco 49ers are not rushing to trade the wide receiver if a deal does not look good to them. There are several teams that are willing to give the 49ers what they want, but Aiyuk most likely doesn't want to go to that team, and other teams are just not willing to give up as many assets as the 49ers want for him, according to Adam Schefter.

“A lot of people around the league believe that the 49ers are not going to be in any rush to make a move despite the fact that everyone is waiting for an update, waiting to see when and if Brandon Aiyuk will be traded,” Schefter said. ” He might be, and he might be soon, but they're not rushing into anything right now.”

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were the latest teams to offer a deal for Aiyuk, but the 49ers have yet to agree to either one.

The 49ers are not ready to deal Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers are waiting for the right deal to trade Brandon Aiyuk. The two teams that have been in talks with the 49ers about the wide receiver are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers and 49ers are continuing to discuss the deal, but there is no deal in place, according to Jordan Schultz.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin added to the rumors when he was asked about whether they were looking to add their receiver room.

“I'll let you guys speculate on that,” Tomlin said with a smile on an appearance on WDVE.

The Steelers could use another receiver on the team that Russell Wilson and Justin Fields can throw to. Aiyuk is a dynamic player who can take the top off a defense with his speed and would slot in as the top receiver on the team.