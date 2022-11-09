By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign that he will be able to play on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is expected to be a full participant in practice, per coach Kyle Shanahanhttps://t.co/VGwW976xyapic.twitter.com/Hvsiy6Hwxj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 9, 2022

Samuel was held out of the 49ers Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. That was the first game with Christian McCaffrey given a full week of practice. McCaffrey showed everyone why the 49ers went out and traded for him. He became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw a touchdown pass, catch a touchdown pass and log a rushing touchdown in the same game.

Deebo Samuel and McCaffrey did share the field for San Francisco in the Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But the 49ers offense is likely to be even more lethal now that the talented running back knows the whole playbook. Brandon Aiyuk has come on lately, with McCaffrey likely opening things up. With Samuel potentially in the fold also, this offense might become very difficult to slow down.

Week 10 is a big game for San Francisco. A lot of people, including many NFL executives, are predicting the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl this season. But as of right now, they are just 4-4. The Seattle Seahawks shockingly lead the NFC West at 6-3. The 49ers are Seahawks still have two head-to-head matchups remaining this season.