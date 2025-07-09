The San Francisco 49ers have a wonderful history that includes five Super Bowl victories and eight overall appearances. Therefore, it's pretty easy to find some great teams in an organization with such a rich history. When examining the 10 greatest 49ers teams of all time, it's essential to consider the impact they made and the caliber of the team. Putting together an all-time best 49ers team list can be daunting, especially with so many choices.

All 10 of these teams either won a title or came agonizingly close to winning one. They are some of the best 49ers teams in history, and all were very elite. Without further interruption, here are the 10 greatest 49ers teams of all time.

Ranking the 10 greatest 49ers teams of all time

10. 2023-24 49ers

The 2023-243 49ers came absurdly close to winning their sixth Super Bowl. Brock Purdy put them in field position to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the defense would allow Patrick Mahomes to do the same thing and tie the game. Then, it happened again after Purdy gave them the lead in overtime, only for the defense to allow Mahomes to march down the field and score.

This 49ers' squad was stacked on offense, with Purdy having Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, and George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk on offense. Of course, many Niners fans recall the devastating injury to Dre Greenlaw, which, in all likelihood, marked the shifting of momentum. This is probably one of the greatest 49ers teams never to win a Super Bowl. Likewise, it is probably one of the best 49ers teams of all time that just got a bad draw in the end.

9. 2022-23 49ers

Going with another recent pick here. This 49ers team was built to win, and they were headed for a mega clash with the Eagles. Unfortunately, life did not work out that way, as Purdy suffered a brutal injury that saw the 49ers turn to backup quarterback Josh Johnson. Johnson also suffered an injury, forcing the Niners to turn to McCaffrey as an emergency quarterback. Then, they put an injured Purdy back into the game. It did not go well, as the Niners lost 31-7 to the Eagles. That game prompted discussions about a quarterback rule change.

Even though the Super Bowl run did not end well, the Niners still had an excellent season and found a new quarterback in Purdy. This loss propelled them to the Super Bowl in the following season.

8. 2019-20 49ers

Staying in the Kyle Shanahan era, the 49ers had a dominating running game and a quarterback named Jimmy Garoppolo, who was having a stellar season. Additionally, they had an elite defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The Niners even led the Chiefs by 10 points in Super Bowl LIV before the defense collapsed in the fourth quarter.

The Niners still had a great season, as Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman emerged out of the backfield, and Samuel played well. Kittle led the team with 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. Of course, many Niners fans will always wonder what could have been.

7. 1992-93 49ers

The George Seifert era produced one Super Bowl title and many near-misses. This was one of them. Before claiming their fifth Super Bowl title, the Niners constantly ran into the Dallas Cowboys, and this was no different, as the Cowboys beat them in the NFC Title Game.

Steve Young was starting to hit his prime, and he had the best player of all time to throw to in Jerry Rice. Additionally, Ricky Watters was having an excellent rookie season, rumbling for 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns, a sign of things to come. Charles Haley led the defense and was primed to get even better. The best was yet to come.

6. 2012-2013 49ers

The 49ers had not yet lost a Super Bowl up to this point. Now, they were facing the Baltimore Ravens in what was billed as “brother vs. brother”, as Niners coach Jim Harbaugh was facing Ravens coach John Harbaugh. The game started out horribly for the Niners, and they trailed 28-6 when the lights went out, literally. Yes, Super Bowl XLVII had a major blackout in the third quarter when all the stadium lights went out. After the lights turned back on, San Francisco began its comeback.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick engineered a comeback attempt that fell just short, as the Niners could not convert on a two-point conversion to tie the game. The Ravens would seal the game with a field goal. This team had numerous stars, including Frank Gore, Patrick Willis, and Navarro Bowman.

5. 1988-89 49ers

This is probably one of the most iconic Super Bowl wins of all time. With the Niners trailing 16-13 late in the fourth quarter, Joe Montana piloted a 92-yard, game-winning drive, capped by a touchdown pass to John Taylor, to cement another title. It earned him the nickname “Joe Cool” and earned him a soft spot in all 49ers fans' hearts.

This team had Rice, Haley, Roger Craig, and Ronnie Lott. However, this is also remembered as the last game ever coached by Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh, who retired after this game. Amazingly, he went out on the highest note anyone could go, as his legacy is forever remembered.

4. 1981-82 49ers

This was where it all began. One of the best 49ers teams of all time was also not a squad that had won anything at this point. The 49ers dynasty had not yet started, and no one saw how it would all unfold until this team came along. The NFC Championship Game against the Cowboys was a moment to cherish. With Vin Scully calling the action, Joe Montana rolled to the right side to look for an open receiver. Finally, after looking for several seconds, he found Dwight Clark, who leaped into the air and secured the football with both hands while remaining in bounds. This would be known as “The Catch.”

With a very young Tom Brady in attendance, the 49ers defeated the Cowboys in the NFC Title Game before going to the Super Bowl and beating the Bengals for what would become their first of five Super Bowl championships. This is the team that started a dynasty, and one amazing catch catapulted it all.

3. 1994-95 49ers

The 49ers, by this point, had won four Super Bowl titles. However, Young had yet to win one. That would all change this time around. After falling to the Cowboys several times, Young finally got past his biggest rival, beating them 38-28 in the NFC Championship. Then, the Niners steamrolled the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX.

This squad was loaded. Young still had Rice to throw to, and Watters had emerged as an elite running back by this point. Also, Deion Sanders had signed with the Niners that season, and was instrumental in helping them claw past the Cowboys, as was Eric Davis, who had a pick-6 to start the scoring. This remains the last Super Bowl title the Niners have won.

2. 1989-90 49ers

This was the first season of the Seifert era, and things looked strange without Walsh. Regardless, the Niners powered on, pumelling the rest of the league en route to a 14-2 record. Then, they won all three playoff games, including a 55-10 trouncing of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV. This still remains the biggest Super Bowl margin of victory of all time.

It was also the last title that Montana won with the 49ers before injuries and a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs ended his time in San Francisco. Overall, this team was a powerhouse, and also a reminder that the Super Bowl era was not quite finished at Candlestick Park.

1. 1984-85 49ers

Of the greatest 49ers teams of all time, this one takes the cake. Walsh was an elite mastermind. Likewise, Montana was emerging. It all boiled into a team that went 15-1. This earns the top spot among the best 49ers teams of all time due to their dominating performance. Furthermore, they were so good that they destroyed another future Hall of Fame quarterback in his only Super Bowl appearance.

This season was living proof that elite quarterbacks sometimes don't return to the Super Bowl. This 49ers team dominated Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX. Montana was the better quarterback in this game, hurling three touchdown passes to Craig and running for one himself. This game cemented Montana as one of the best ever, and put the Niners into the conversation as one of the best franchises of all time.