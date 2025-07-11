The San Francisco 49ers have will eventually find out if Brandon Aiyuk is at full strength. He lost 10 games of action due to a knee injury.

Well, Aiyuk received a stunning injury update Thursday. One that fans needed to know as NFL training camp draws near.

Longtime 49ers insider for NBC Sports Bay Area Matt Maiocco dropped a major update involving Aiyuk's health.

“I hear he's doing really well. I hear that the knee is even ahead of schedule. Also, from what I understand, it's not out of the question that he could be ready Week 1,” Maiocco shared via KNBR.

This is welcoming news for a fanbase that grew concerned over his health. Aiyuk looked ahead of schedule back on May 30. Now San Francisco won't have to worry if he's a scratch by the season opener.

49ers, Brandon Aiyuk still hearing trade inquiries?

Aiyuk faces another dilemma: His S.F. future, amid constant trade chatter.

Many rumblings surfaced around the Bay Area involving his apparent displeasure with the franchise. Aiyuk since blasted those rumors back on June 23.

“Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me,” Aiyuk said in a social media post.

General manager John Lynch did confess mutual blame in Aiyuk's contract spat. Which Lynch acknowledged on June 12.

“Looking back on the Brandon [Aiyuk] situation, I think every situation that you go through in life, in football, in this job, it's a learning opportunity,” Lynch said while on The Pat McAfee Show. “You know, I look at things like that, like what could we have done differently to have made that a little more seamless. And sometimes those things are tough. They can be contentious. There's things that I learned that, yeah, would we have done some things differently.”

But Aiyuk looks like he's set to return for the Sept. 7 road opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Kyle Shanahan looks like he won't need to find a new WR1 for that week given the new update.