The San Francisco 49ers' newly acquired wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge in connection with a November 2024 arrest when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The plea was entered during a court appearance on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where Robinson was sentenced to 36 months of probation, fined $390, and ordered to complete a court-mandated 90-day alcohol education program, according to court records.

Robinson was originally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after California Highway Patrol officers observed him driving over 100 mph on US-101 northbound in a white Dodge sedan. The incident occurred near the Rams’ practice facility, and he reportedly showed signs of intoxication when stopped by officers.

“Mr. Robinson has taken this process extremely seriously by already completing most of the terms of his probation. We expect that his probation will terminate early at the 18-month mark, after which his case will be expunged,” Robinson’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told TMZ Sports.

Two additional charges, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher and driving without a valid license, were dismissed, according to Sparagna’s statement to The Orange County Register.

Despite the legal developments, Robinson played a full season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024, starting all 17 games and finishing with 31 receptions for 505 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. He also posted a personal-best 16.3 yards per reception. He recorded three catches for 74 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason.

Following the season, Robinson signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2025, entering his 10th NFL season. However, he may still face disciplinary action from the league under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Over his career, Demarcus Robinson has accumulated 250 receptions, 3,013 receiving yards, and 27 touchdowns across 147 games (68 starts). He has played for the Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021), Baltimore Ravens (2022), and Los Angeles Rams (2023–2024). He was also part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship team.