San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel joined Up & Adams and spoke about his feelings following his team's 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Samuel was rational in his comments about making it to the Super Bowl, the pinnacle of the sport of football. He acknowledged how challenging it is to make the game, citing the length of time it took for the 49ers to make it back after their 2020 appearance.
“It’s kind of hard, because basically our job is football, so it’s just like, ‘All right, let’s use this as motivation where you get back in the lab just to put yourself in a position and try to do your best to get back. People just say there’s always next year, but I heard that in 2019 and it took four more years to get where we’re at. So, it’s not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl. It takes everything. It takes me, the coaches, the people upstairs, you bring people in to help. For everything to play out right, you’re not just gonna snap your hands and be back in the Super Bowl again,” Samuel said on the show.
A likely addition to Samuel's thoughts on Super Bowl 58 is his stats in the game. He finished the game with only 3 catches for 33 yards. Samuel is also adept as a runner but only was used 3 times and gained 8 yards. The offense largely ran through runningback and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who rushed 22 of the team's 31 times.
However, Deebo Samuel is still bullish on the 49ers chances to make their way back to the big game.
“If you look at it, we still got 90-95 percent of the guys that's coming back. I got all the faith in the world in this team that we have. It's cool and all four out of five NFC championships, making two Super Bowls, that's all cool, fine, and dandy, but it's not cool when you're not the team at the end of the year holding the Lombardi…Everybody on this team has one goal, and I hope we set out and we get it done.”