How 49ers' Deebo Samuel can join an exclusive list of wide receivers at Super Bowl 58

If you take away Brock Purdy's “Mr. Irrelevant” story and ignore the “everyone doubted the Kansas City Chiefs” narrative, then Super Bowl 58 could be seen as a fairly standard championship clash. Many predicted this matchup before the season started, and despite each enduring their own tough stretches, no one is really racking their brains over how this came to be.

Supreme talent and excellent coaching will prevail more times than not. For all the Chiefs' wide receiver deficiencies, quarterback Patrick Mahomes still led an offense that ranked inside the top 10 in total yards per game. The 49ers stack the field with playmakers, forcing defesnive coordinators to pick their poison.

Among all this star power, however, there is one athlete who is getting overlooked. That changes on Sunday. Deebo Samuel is ready to win big in Las Vegas.

With future Hall of Famers on both teams, we break down how this dual-threat offensive weapon will propel the 49ers to their first title in 29 years and subsequently immortalize himself as Super bowl 58 MVP.

The 49ers WR will stand out among his teammates



Calling Samuel underrated feels silly given that he is a former First-Team All-Pro selection, but injuries and sharing the field with other difference-makers has understandably caused him to slide out of the national spotlight a bit. The biggest event in American sports is the perfect time to remind everyone he is not a background player.

Samuel is poised to build off his strong showing in the NFC Championship versus the Detroit Lions (eight catches for 89 yards) and become the ninth wide receiver to ever win Super Bowl MVP honors. Ironically, though, the reason he could snag the award is because he is more than just a WR.

While versatility is of the utmost importance for a schematic wizard like 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, it can result in a player being more undefined in the eyes of the public. The receiver/rusher keeps defenses guessing, but he is not the first name a neutral fan likely considers when listing off San Fran's most dangerous offensive players.

Samuel is overshadowed as a pass-catcher by Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and as a running back by Christian McCaffrey. His cachet can also get clouded a little with ultimate underdog Brock Purdy standing under center. When taking all of this into account, it will be an uphill battle for the 28-year-old to hoist the Pete Rozelle Trophy in Allegiant Stadium.

That means Deebo Samuel should be more motivated than ever to rise to the grand occasion and help avenge the Niners' 2020 loss to the Chiefs. The Super Bowl 58 game script should work in his favor, too.

Deebo Samuel can overcome a daunting Chiefs' defense

KC defesnive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo did a terrific job this playoffs at limiting the top quarterbacks in the AFC, with the onus being placed on wide receivers to make a play versus a smothering secondary. Aside from some blown coverage in the AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens, this unit has been largely impenetrable.

The same can't be said for the Chiefs' ability to stop the run. Josh Allen carved up the D-Line on the ground in the divisional round and Ravens' Gus Edwards earned 6.7 yards per carry. The problem is, though, he only registered three rush attempts for the game. Shanahan, despite having his fair share of Super Bowl missteps as a play-caller, will presumably try to set the tone out of the backfield.

He will heavily lean on Offensive Player of the Year McCaffrey, but Samuel can complete this one-two punch and daze this defense. He burned the Chiefs on a 32-yard reverse to set up a San Francisco field goal on its opening drive in Super Bowl 54 and then chewed up another 20 rushing yards for the remainder of the contest. No. 19 was held to just 39 receiving yards on 7.8 yards per catch, however.

With more guys for Spagnuolo and company to worry about this time, Samuel should be able to capitalize on any potential chunk play he accumulates as a rusher. Establishing a strong running attack will enable Purdy to find him in the air as the game progresses. If Samuel is allowed to operate in open space, then the scoreboard should tip in the 49ers' favor while his stat sheet fills up.

Though, a wideout does not often secure the Super Bowl MVP crown without at least one clutch, history-making moment.

Deebo Samuel will solidify his Super Bowl 58 hero status late vs. Chiefs

Since MVP odds are low for wide receivers, especially in this game, they must do something truly spectacular to collect the most votes (16 media members choose).

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann made an all-time great catch and scored the title-clinching touchdown in Super Bowl 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Julian Edelman came up with an inexplicable grab late in the fourth quarter that helped the New England Patriots complete an iconic 28-3 comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. And triple crown winner Cooper Kupp put the Los Angeles Rams on top with only 1:25 remaining in Super Bowl 56.

Their heroics magnified what were already huge performances witnessed by legions of fans. Samuel has the ability, grit, teammates and coaching staff to follow in their footsteps on Sunday night.

Leading the San Francisco 49ers back to the NFL throne and simultaneously denying the Kansas City Chiefs the privilege to call themselves one of the greatest dynasties in football history–at least for now–would make winning the Super Bowl 58 MVP trophy that much more special. Deebo Samuel may not be the most discussed player before the game, but that could change after the clock hits zero.