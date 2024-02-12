Deebo is hurt.

The San Francisco 49ers entered halftime with a 10-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. However, things got a bit concerning with Deebo Samuel going down on the field in the third quarter, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

'49ers standout WR Deebo Samuel is down on the field, in pain with a leg injury. Trainers rushed to tend to him.'

Samuel was able to walk off under his own power but it was announced on the broadcast that he is questionable to return due to a hamstring injury.

Deebo Samuel grabs his hamstring while running his last route and goes down.pic.twitter.com/c9pRV5qde3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

The 49ers are already without Dre Greenlaw, who suffered a torn Achilles while running onto the field from the sidelines.

Samuel had just two catches for 24 yards in the game, but he has been a massive part of the offense for the entire season. On the year, Samuel has 892 yards receiving with seven touchdowns and he had nine catches for 89 yards against the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game.

The 49ers only touchdown of the game (and the only touchdown by either team in the first half) came via a Jauan Jennings pass to Christian McCaffrey for a touchdown.

The good news is that Samuel was able to return to the game shortly after and was targeted by Brock Purdy, although it resulted in an incomplete pass.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel, who went down with a hamstring injury on the last drive, has returned to the game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2024

So far, it has been a defensive battle in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. Maybe that will change over the final quarter as both teams try to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.