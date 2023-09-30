San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is listed as questionable for the team's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is what he said about his status, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I feel pretty good,” Samuel said. “We'll just see how I continue to progress for the next couple of days, and then we'll just see what happens.”

Samuel suffered a ribs injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' game against the New York Giants in Week 3. He briefly left the game in the fourth quarter.

Samuel had his best game of the season in that contest. He had 12 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Through three games, Samuel has 17 receptions for 247 yards and his lone touchdown. He also has two carries for eight yards.

Samuel at age 27 is considered one of the best offensive players in the NFL. He was first-team All-Pro in 2021, when he had 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 59 rushes for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

San Francisco's offense had scored 30 points in each of its first three games. The 49ers have found their franchise quarterback Brock Purdy, who was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Purdy has thrown for 736 yards and four touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes.

San Francisco's offense also has arguably the best running back in football when healthy, Christian McCaffrey. He has 60 rushes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 70 yards.