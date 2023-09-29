There's a chance that the San Francisco 49ers will be missing one of their top wide receivers for a second straight game. Brandon Aiyuk didn't play in the 49ers' Week 3 win over the New York Giants because of a shoulder injury. In Week 4, Deebo Samuel's knee injury is threatening to sideline him against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers' injury report two days before they will play the Cardinals has cleared Aiyuk to return Sunday. Deebo Samuel, however, is listed as questionable on the injury report.

“[Brandon] Aiyuk was out there at practice today, but Deebo and Jauan weren’t able to practice, and they’ll be questionable for the game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I know we don’t do that yet, but we’ll see how they go tomorrow. But hopefully, they can get out tomorrow and give them a chance for Sunday.”

Samuel leads San Francisco with 17 catches for 247 yards. He also has 48 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

In the first two games of the season, Aiyuk caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two scores. No other 49ers wide receiver has more than 82 yards receiving.

Whether or not Samuel plays, the 49ers aren't expected to have much trouble beating the Cardinals. San Francisco is a 14-point favorite at home against Arizona. It's the largest point spread in the 2023 season, so far.

The 49ers are one of three teams with a 3-0 record. San Francisco has scored exactly 30 points in every game, beating its opponents by an average of 16 points per contest.