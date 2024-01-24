The San Francisco star injured himself against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

For the second straight season, the San Francisco 49ers sit one win away from reaching the Super Bowl as they get ready to take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

But so far, star Deebo Samuel hasn't been able to practice with the 49ers. He suffered a head injury early in the contest before eventually being medically cleared. Samuel went back to the blue tent, however, after hurting his shoulder in the second quarter and did not return.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Wednesday that Samuel would not practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that WR Deebo Samuel won't practice today, but, ‘He feels better.' Still TBD on his status for Sunday, though.”

Elaborating on Samuel's condition, Shanahan kept it simple, according to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network:

“Kyle Shanahan says Deebo Samuel won’t practice today, ‘his shoulder hurts.'”

The 49ers star had X-rays and a battery of tests this past week on a shoulder that knocked him out of the game. The was no fracture, though he's reportedly still in a lot of pain, and is still struggling to get full movement in his shoulder.

Samuel started doing rehab right after the injury, like that night to really start the road to recovery immediately.

The 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game is setting up to be a highly competitive affair. For now fans sit and wait for further updates regarding Samuel's injury and potential availability this weekend.