Ian Rapoport provided the latest Deebo Samuel injury update ahead of the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game.

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. For a second consecutive season, San Francisco is one game away from reaching the Super Bowl. 49ers fans are surely wondering if star receiver Deebo Samuel, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, will be available for the game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an injury update on Samuel Wednesday.

“He (Samuel) had X-rays and a battery of tests this past week on a shoulder that knocked him out of the game,” Rapoport said. “No fracture, that is a very good sign. He's still in a lot of pain, he's still struggling to get full movement in his shoulder. He did rehab right after the injury, like that night to really start the road to recovery immediately.

“We will get more information on his status today based on whether or not he's able to practice. If he can practice today, you figure he can play in the game on Sunday.”

Deebo Samuel's impact on 49ers

It goes without saying, but the 49ers obviously hope to have Samuel available for Sunday's game. The 28-year-old is a versatile receiver who can also help in the rushing attack.

In 2023, Samuel recorded 892 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. He added 225 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Samuel's impact on the 49ers' offense is immense without question.

San Francisco enjoyed a tremendous 2023 season overall, and they will enter the NFC Championship Game with plenty of confidence. The Lions are playing a quality brand of football at the moment, though, so the 49ers certainly will not take Detroit for granted.

The 49ers-Lions clash projects to be a highly competitive affair. For now, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Deebo Samuel's injury status as they are made available.