Deebo Samuel can do a lot for the San Francisco 49ers' offense. In 2021, Samuel was named first-team All-Pro after he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 59 rushes for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

Samuel is a great athlete, and he showcased just how fast he is in a video posted to Twitter. He hit a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour.

Via Alex Tran:

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel hit 18.6mph. I can hit maybe 3-4mph 😂 🎥: thesamrusso IG pic.twitter.com/d9JtBq59aQ — Alex Tran (@nineralex) July 5, 2023

Samuel last offseason earned a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension. He did not produce as much, catching 56 passes for 632 yards and two touchdowns, but he suffered a hamstring injury and later a high ankle sprain that limited his impact.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Samuel and the 49ers lost the NFC Championship game to the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7. Samuel said the 49ers would have won the game if starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who suffered a UCL tear in the game, did not get hurt.

San Francisco will be one of the favorites to win the NFC. The 49ers were dominant at the end of last season, winning seven straight games.

Samuel will catch passes from either Purdy, Trey Lance or Sam Darnold, who has impressed teammates this offseason. It is unclear when Purdy will return for San Francisco.

Deebo Samuel was selected by the 49ers with the No. 36 pick in the 2019 draft. He played college football at South Carolina, where he was named a first-team All-American in 2018. He thrived as a kick returner and had 570 return yards that season.

Samuel is one of San Francisco's best players, and the team will rely on him to try and get back to the NFC Championship and even the Super Bowl.