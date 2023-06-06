San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back in criticizing himself from his horrible performance in 2022, which saw him fail to live up to the lofty expectations he set in the previous season.

Samuel made it to the Pro Bowl and the First Team All-Pro in 2021 after accumulating 1,405 yards and six touchdowns on 77 receptions. He also rushed 59 times during the year and earned 365 yards and eight TDs. In 2022, however, the 27-year-old looked nowhere near that dominant player after he finished the campaign with five total touchdowns and 864 yards overall.

Sure, Samuel played three less games last year due to the injury he suffered in Week 14. But that still doesn't explain the major drop in production he had.

In a presser on Tuesday during the 49ers' first mandatory minicamp, Samuel described his play in 2022 as “sluggish.” He also acknowledged being out of shape before promising to bounce back and never playing like that again.

“It was awful. Every aspect… I'm not going to put something like that on tape ever again,” Samuel shared.

It was definitely an unforgettable year for Deebo Samuel. While the 49ers made it to the postseason and all the way to the Conference Championship, Samuel could have certainly been better for the San Francisco.

The good news for Samuel is he knows where he's lacking and that there's no other way for him but up. The only question is whether he can recapture the old form that made him a massive threat in 2021 and reach the same levels production-wise.