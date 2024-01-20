The San Francisco 49ers are making some roster moves ahead of a key playoff game against Green Bay.

The San Francisco 49ers are making a roster move after losing a key piece of their defense. The team is activating safety George Odum from injured reserve, per NFL Network. The team elevated Odum after losing defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell for the rest of the season, placing him on injured reserve.

Ferrell is out with a knee injury, handing a tough blow to the 49ers. The team is playing the Green Bay Packers Saturday with the winner heading to the NFC Championship game. Ferrell ends his season with 28 total tackles, including 15 solo stops in his first season with the 49ers. He also recorded 3.5 sacks. He came to the team before the 2023 season after spending four years with the Raiders in both Oakland and Las Vegas. He had the most tackles this season since his rookie year in 2019.

Odum has been out hurt with torn biceps since Week 12. He recorded 12 tackles this season in 11 games for the 49ers. He's in his second season in San Francisco, after playing with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2021. Odum has a lot of experience, recording 132 tackles in his career.

The 49ers will likely need Odum to help stop a red-hot Packers offense. The Packers blasted the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in the NFC Wild Card game last week. Packers quarterback Jordan Love torched the Cowboys secondary, throwing for a total of 272 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers enter Saturday's NFC Divisional Round game with a 12-5 record. The Packers are 10-8 on the season. The teams face off at 8:15 Eastern Saturday.