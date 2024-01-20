Check out George Kittle's wild outfit ahead of the 49ers-Packers playoff game.

The San Francisco 49ers have an enticing playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. However, George Kittle stole the spotlight when he arrived at the stadium.

Kittle showed up in a wild-looking outfit. It's like a full-on Canadian suit bedazzled with different patterns and images. Some of the images look like references to some of his tattoos, which are basically a bunch of pop culture stuff he likes. Take a look for yourself.

George Kittle arriving in a 1-of-1 fit 📺: #GBvsSF — 8:15pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/j1yvWUidgP — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2024

I don't know about you but those orange shoes really bring it all together. Apologies if you didn't catch my heavy sarcasm. But hey, when you're a superstar tight end for one of the best teams in the NFL, I guess you can dress however you want. But this entire outfit is reminiscent of what NBA players tend to wear to games.

With that said, the 49ers' superstar is one who expresses himself often. As previously mentioned, George Kittle is heavily covered in tattoos that consist of pop culture references. So, it makes sense why he'd want to look like Denim Dan with those same references bedazzled all over.

Oh well. He's likely to play well on Sunday night regardless of what he wears during the pre-game. On the season, Kittle racked up 1,020 yards and six touchdowns off of 65 receptions. He played in 16 of the available 17 games in the regular season.

Look for George Kittle to make some noise against the Packers, as the 49ers aim to advance to the next round. San Francisco has all of the weapons in the world and have true Super Bowl potential this season.