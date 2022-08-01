Deebo Samuel’s contract includes $1.95 million rushing incentive

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has finally been given a contract extension. The new contract will pay Samuel up to $73.5 million over the next three seasons.

As the dust settles on the new deal, new and intriguing pieces of the contract are starting to be found out.

One of the more interesting areas of the deal is that Deebo Samuel will have rushing incentives built in. This comes after the 49ers heavily used Samuel in the running game during the second half of last season.

Deebo Samuel will receive $650,000 per year for each year he has 380 or more rushing yards. Samuel also will earn $150,000 if he scores three rushing TDs in any one year. He maxes out at $650,000 per year and 1.95 million over the life of his new contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Throughout his first two seasons with the 49ers, Samuel recorded just 22 total rushing attempts. He ran for 185 total yards and three touchdowns.

Last season as injuries began to pile up in their running back room, the 49ers used Samuel out of the backfield at a much higher rate. He finished the season with 59 attempts for 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

With these incentives built into his contract, Deebo Samuel has the potential to make an extra $1.95 million.

Samuel can obtain this by doing three different things. If he can reach 380 rushing yards in a season, he will earn $650,000. Three rushing touchdowns in a season will bring him $150,000. He has the opportunity to earn this in each of the next three seasons.

Outside of his ability to run with the ball, Samuel has proven to be one of the game’s biggest playmakers. In 2021, he recorded 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, and six touchdowns on 121 targets.

With Trey Lance leading the offense, Samuel will continue to be a primary piece. He has shown solid progression in each season and could be even better in 2022.