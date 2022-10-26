Deebo Samuel’s practice status a concern heading into Week 8 vs. Rams

Injuries have continued to impact the San Francisco 49ers. Several key players missed Wednesday’s practice due to injuries. The most notable was wide receiver, Deebo Samuel.

Samuel suffered a hamstring injury during last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury forced him out of the game. Since then, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan labeled Samuel as day-to-day.

If Deebo Samuel is unable to suit up against the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers will be missing a key contributor.

So far this season, Samuel has remained productive on both the ground and through the air. On 24 rushing attempts, he has recorded 138 rushing yards and one touchdown. Through the air, he has recorded 32 receptions for 387 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 54 total targets.

The 49ers front office went all in last Thursday when they traded for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. While McCaffrey played just days after his arrival, this week’s game could be his true coming-out party. With a week to learn the playbook, he could have a much bigger role in the offense. Having Samuel in the fold could be a glimpse into how good this offense can be.

If the 49ers are without Samuel for Week 8, they will have to wait to see how this offense has evolved with the arrival of McCaffrey.

The 49ers, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo currently sit at 3-4 and are third in the NFC West. This team has one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, but injuries have consistently stopped them in their tracks. Once this team returns to full health, they will have clear Super Bowl aspirations.