After being selected in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Drake Jackson didn't have much of an opportunity to prove himself. As he enters his second season, Jackson has been bulking up to ready himself for a 49ers breakout.

Jackson played at around 252 lbs throughout his rookie season. Now, he has gained some added muscle and is up to 265 lbs, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Jackson says he didn't prepare for the rigors of a full NFL campaign and that his added weight will have him ready to compete all 17 games.

“Towards the end of the season, I would say my body wasn't the same as it was starting the season,” Jackson said. “I know that of course it's going to wear down, but I feel like I didn't have enough, so I just keep working and try to have what I need for the rest of the season.”

Jackson played in 15 games for the 49ers during his rookie season. However, he made just 14 tackles with six quarterback hits and three sacks. It was the performance San Francisco was hoping for after using a second-round pick on the defensive end.

Still, Jackson still has plenty of potential on his side. He was a three-time Second-team All-Pac12 recipient during his time with USC. He is dedicated to improving and carving out a role on the 49ers defense. San Francisco is serious about competing for a Super Bowl championship. Drake Jackson seems serious about helping the 49ers reach their goals.