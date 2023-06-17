The San Francisco 49ers will enter the 2023 season as a top contender for the Super Bowl with plenty of motivation. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a 49ers win total odds prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

The 49ers went 13-4 in 2022 and fell in the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles in a game where they lost Brock Purdy to a UCL injury. Now, they hope to run it back with a healthy Purdy competing with Trey Lance for the starting quarterback position, with Sam Darnold also in the mix.

The 49ers started the 2022 season slowly, going 1-2 after three games in a game that included a loss in a monsoon to the Chicago Bears. Then, they later suffered a humiliating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that put them at 3-4 going into the bye week. But the 49ers turned it on after their bye week and went on a tear, winning 10 straight games to win the NFC West.

The 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the NFC Wildcard game. Next, they outlasted the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Game. But things went haywire in the NFC Championship game as they suffered a 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy tore a ligament and could not throw. Moreover, the backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion forcing an injured Purdy to return to the game to hand off the ball on every possession.

There are some new additions to the red and gold. Now, they welcome Javon Hargrave to the team after he had a career-high 11 sacks with the Eagles in 2022. They also added Darnold as insurance. Likewise, defensive end Clelin Ferrell is on the team. They also signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to replace Robbie Gould.

Jimmy Garoppolo is gone. Additionally, they lost Azeez Al-Shaair and Samson Ebukam. Mike McGlinchey also departed. Therefore, the 49ers must adjust to these departures.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 10.5 wins: -142

Under 10.5 wins: +116

Why San Francisco Can Win 10.5 Games

The 49ers still have some of the best talent in the league. Thus, running back Christian McCaffrey is back for another run. McCaffrey rushed for 984 yards in 14 games for the 49ers. Additionally, he had 565 receiving yards. Elijah Mitchell also returns. Significantly, he only had 45 rushes for 279 yards. Look for him to get more active.

The receiving core remains strong with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Furthermore, Samuel looks to improve on a season where he caught 56 passes for 632 yards and two touchdowns. Aiyuk caught 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards and 11 scores. Offensive tackle Trent Williams anchors the left side of the line. Likewise, guard Aaron Banks did well at guard.

The defense remained stout. Ultimately, Nick Bosa produced 18.5 sacks. Talanoa Hufanga became an All-Pro in his second season and had five interceptions. 2022 top pick Drake Johnson did well and looks to build on his performance in 2023.

The 49ers will win 11 games if they can continue to get amazing performances out of their elite players. Likewise, their defense must remain stout to win 11 games.

Why San Francisco Can Not Win 10.5 Games

There are not many weaknesses on this team. However, the quarterback controversy could create distractions and cause chaos. Purdy did well as a third-string quarterback, throwing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns while going undefeated. Significantly, he went 5-0, including 2-0 in the playoffs. Purdy did not go for Tommy John Surgery after his injury. Instead, he chose an internal-brace repair on his ulnar collateral ligament. How will it affect him?

If Purdy is not ready to go, the 49ers need to see what they have in Trey Lance. Significantly, he suffered a season-ending injury in his second game in his second season. The 49ers traded multiple first-round picks to get him. Now, they need to see what he has. Darnold has struggled in his short career. Regardless, the 49ers brought him in as an emergency option.

The schedule includes five trips to the Eastern Time Zone. First, they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. They also have trips to Cleveland, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, and Landover, Maryland.

The 49ers will not win 11 games because the quarterback position will hold them down. Additionally, they will struggle in their five Eastern Time Zone trips.

Final San Francisco 49ers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The 49ers won 13 games despite suffering many injuries. Therefore, expect them to continue to show how strong they are and win at least 11 games to ensure themselves another chance at the Super Bowl.

Final San Francisco 49ers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 10.5 wins: -142