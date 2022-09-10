Well, this certainly was something that San Francisco 49ers fans were not expecting to be worried about. After the sagas of Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel ended, many expected the fanbase to return to normal. Instead of focusing on pointless drama, they can finally focus on what truly matters the most: winning football games.

Unfortunately, the 49ers were hit with a nasty curveball with George Kittle’s groin injury. The star tight end has been one of the cornerstones of the offense for the last few years. His presence would help unlock the potential of Trey Lance in his first season as a starter. However, it seems like Kittle’s season debut in 2022 might be delayed. (via Ari Meirov)

#49ers TE George Kittle (groin) did not practice the entire week but is officially listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Bears. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league, competing with the likes of Travis Kelce. His excellent hands and burly body makes him a true matchup nightmare of opposing offenses. There’s a reason why he’s among the 49ers’ stats leaders last season: he’s a dependable hand who can get you consistent numbers every year.

The 49ers are entering an important era of their franchise this season. Trey Lance has officially been handed the keys to the offense. The second overall pick in the 2021 draft, Lance will be carrying the pressure of bringing this NFC contender back to the Super Bowl. They proved that they were able to do that with Garoppolo under center; now, Lance has to do the same thing.

Hopefully, George Kittle won’t miss too much time with his injury. The 49ers will need him to be at his best as they prepare for a grueling campaign.