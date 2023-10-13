San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is still waiting to hear from the NFL regarding whether he will be fined for a wardrobe decision he recently made. During the 49ers' annihilation of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, Kittle wore a shirt under his uniform that read “F— Dallas.”

The NFL has yet to announce whether or not they will indeed fine Kittle for the shirt.

“Probably to get a fine,” said Kittle, when asked about what he expects the outcome to be, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So, it is what it is. It was a decision I made, if they want to fine me, they fine me.”

The sentiment on Kittle's shirt was thoroughly expressed by the 49ers on the field during Sunday night's game. Although the game was billed coming in as a heavyweight contest between two of the NFC's and NFL as a whole's top contenders, the Cowboys' previously dominant defense looked completely listless against the 49ers varied offensive attack, thanks in no small part to the contribution of George Kittle.

Kittle recorded a career-high three touchdown catches from quarterback Brock Purdy, and the 49ers ultimately cruised to an astonishing 42-10 final margin of victory.

San Francisco now sits at a perfect 5-0 on the season as they look to build on last year's trip all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Whether or not a fine is in order, it seems that Kittle has no regrets about his decision.