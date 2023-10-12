San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke out about tight end George Kittle's “F**k Dallas” shirt he wore under his jersey in the team's blowout win against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

Drawing from Kittle's known love of professional wrestling, Shanahan said to the media that it's “WWE stuff,” and that he didn't think much of it according to NBC Sports.

“Not much,” Shanahan said. “Just Kittle, WWE stuff, entertainment. Not really much, just smiled at it.”

Micah Parsons, Deebo Samuel comment on the NSFW shirt

While Shanahan doesn't think much of it, the shirt has drawn online chatter from people such as dominant defensive player Micah Parsons. On his Bleacher Report show, The Edge with Micah Parsons, he responded to Kittle wearing the shirt.

“I just feel like he's making it more–way more–personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy, but Imma say this. Laugh now, cry later,” Parsons said. “We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust…You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal.”

Micah Parsons to George Kittle: "Laugh now, cry later. If we see them again, just trust." (📽️ @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/fjTl6x1IsY https://t.co/bHdUa0OkKz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2023

This prompted a response from 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams to give his input on a possible future rematch between them and the Cowboys.

“It was already personal before the game started. 42 to 10, I don’t think you wanna see us again,” Samuel said. “It might be a little bit worse.”

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel responds to Micah Parsons “you made it personal” comments, via @UpAndAdamsShow “It was already personal…42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse” 🍿 pic.twitter.com/eAf7U7t5zc — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 10, 2023

The rivalry between the two teams is a tale as old as time in football as both have fought over the decades in the fight for NFC supremacy. As of recent, Shanahan and the 49ers have their number, beating San Francisco in the playoffs last season and the blowout last Sunday night.

Like Kyle Shanahan said, this feud is almost comparable to a “WWE” storyline with fans now wondering what's going to happen next between the two teams.