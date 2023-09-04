George Kittle did not attend San Francisco 49ers practice Monday as he continues to battle back from an adductor injury. However, there is some reason for optimism, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“Attn: fantasy football owners: No George Kittle (adductor) at today’s bonus 49ers practice. He is, however. sprinting on a side field,” Barrows reported.

49ers: George Kittle injury

The 49ers feature a talented enough offense to find success even without Kittle. That said, he's still an impactful player and is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

From a fantasy football perspective, Kittle is a good option. No, he won't produce the same results as players like Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, but ending up with Kittle isn't bad by any means. He means more to the 49ers though.

His pass-catching ability helps the offense, but it is his blocking that makes a tremendous difference. Brock Purdy will benefit from having George Kittle on the field due to his blocking alone. His ability in the passing attack is icing on the cake.

All of this depends on whether or not Kittle is healthy though. This latest injury update from Barrows won't exactly inspire much confidence for fantasy football managers or the 49ers. The fact that he was sprinting is encouraging, however.

For now, it's unclear exactly how much time Kittle will miss if any. He's currently listed as questionable ahead of Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on George Kittle as they are made available.