The San Francisco 49ers have a huge divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, and a win could help them put more pressure on the Arizona Cardinals, who are currently in first place in the NFC West, but are also on a bye week. Ahead of this game, though, the Niners got a pair of injury updates on George Kittle and Trent Williams that will catch fans' attention.

In the buildup to this game, Kittle has been dealing with a hamstring injury, while Williams is battling an ankle injury. Unfortunately, San Fran isn't counting on Kittle to play, even though he will test things out before the game to make sure he truly can't go. With Williams, though, the team is optimistic he will be able to play, even though he didn't practice on Friday due to his ankle ailment.

Expand Tweet

49ers hoping to have Trent Williams active amid expected George Kittle absence

San Francisco simply cannot stay healthy this season, as they could be without two of their best players against the Seahawks if both Kittle and Williams cannot play. While they have seen guys like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings get themselves healthy in recent weeks, they have had new issues pop up with Kittle and Williams now.

The good news is that Williams is optimistic he will be able to play, but even then, it seems like he's trending towards being a game-time decision currently. It will be worth checking back in to see what their final injury statuses are for this big game, as being without one, or both of these guys, would be a big blow for the 49ers. Kickoff for this game is set for 4:05 P.M. EST, so they will have some extra time to try to get themselves ready for this game, which could make a big difference.