George Kittle officially out for 49ers vs. Seahawks as he continues to nurse groin injury

The San Francisco 49ers will be down a key weapon yet again on Sunday as star tight end George Kittle has been ruled out for the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing Week 1, the Niners were hopeful that Kittle would be good to go in Week 2, but his groin injury has not healed up enough for him to suit up against the Seahawks.

Joining Kittle among the Niners’ inactives include QB Brock Purdy, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakeli, and DL Kemoko Turay.

Kittle was sidelined in Week 1 by the same calf injury, and while there was some optimism among the 49ers that the star tight end would be back in Week 2, that won’t be the case after all.

Trey Lance will have to go another week without one of his most reliable weapons on the offense. After a rough outing at Soldier Field in Week 1, Lance is hoping to flip the script with a bounce-back game in Week 2, but that will be made more difficult by the absence of Kittle.

Kittle’s next chance to make his 2022 season debut will come in Week 3 when the 49ers take on the Denver Broncos.

With both Kittle and Elijah Mitchell out for Week 2, the 49ers’ offense will be without some vital weapons. The Seahawks could look to take advantage of that and pressure the second-year quarterback throughout the game.

Last year, George Kittle was a key cog in the Niners’ offense. He made 71 receptions across 14 games, with 910 yards and six touchdown receptions, the highest mark of his career.