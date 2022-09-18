George Kittle’s sudden groin injury suddenly put the San Francisco 49ers in a bit of a scary situation. The star tight end was expected to be one of Trey Lance’s biggest weapons in his first year starting. However, Kittle missed the first game of the season, a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears on the road.

Earlier today, many 49ers fans were optimistic that George Kittle would suit up for Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Ian Rapoport reported earlier this morning that Kittle practiced with the team for the first time. It felt like it was time for the tight end to return to action. However, Adam Schefter reported that Kittle is NOT expected to play.

#49ers TE George Kittle, who missed last week with a groin ailment, is expected to be a game-time decision, source said. Originally a three-week injury, Kittle missed the first week, but is pushing to go. He practiced Friday, opening the door to today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

49ers’ TE George Kittle, questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

The 49ers’ offense looked woeful in Week 1 against the Bears, perhaps a bit due to the conditions of the field. Still, Kittle’s presence could’ve helped alleviate some of the growing pains Lance experienced in his first start of the 2022 season. If Kittle continues to miss time, San Francisco could find themselves in a bad spot to start the year.

The 2022 season marks a new era for the 49ers, thanks in large part to Trey Lance’s ascension as QB1 of the team. The second-year pro took over Jimmy Garoppolo’s old position, while the latter was relegated to a backup position. With weapons like Deebo Samuel and Kittle, the potential of the San Francisco offense is limitless.

Still, all that potential will go to waste if George Kittle himself gets sidelined due to his injury. The 49ers would want one of their biggest weapons back as they gear up for a brutal season ahead of them.