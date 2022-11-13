Published November 13, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Ahead of their Week 10 battle against the Los Angeles Chargers, the San Francisco 49ers are preparing to see if their high-powered offense has was it takes to secure the victory and ascend in the NFC West standings. Currently sitting at .500, a win against the Chargers would go a long way in their aspirations of reaching the 2022 NFL playoffs. With the strengths of their offensive weapons, including running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have an excellent chance. However, according to a report from NBC Bay Area, some 49ers players, like tight end George Kittle, still can’t believe a player as dominant as McCaffrey is on the roster.

“I pinch myself daily, man,” Kittle told NBC Bay Area. “It’s crazy. Actually, we’re locker buddies, which is fun. Happened to have an open locker next to me for that day, and it’s a blast.”

Even though the blockbuster deal that sent Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers last month, Kittle’s excitement still has not gone away. And who can blame Kittle?

“When you have a guy like that, of that caliber, All-Pro at two positions in one year, pretty sick,” said Kittle. “He’s got all that talent. You can kind of tell he has this love and passion for the game that we all share, and he fit right in right when he got here.”

Will George Kittle and his new favorite locker buddy McCaffrey be able to produce and earn the 49ers a win on Sunday against the Chargers?