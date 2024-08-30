The prolonged negotiations surrounding Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the San Francisco 49ers concluded triumphantly on Thursday, with Aiyuk signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension. The resolution brought relief and smiles, particularly from his teammate, tight end George Kittle.

Speaking on “Up & Adams” with host Kay Adams on Friday morning, Kittle shared his sentiments during the uncertain period. “There was definitely a little worry once in a while,” Kittle admitted. The fluctuation in Aiyuk's presence was particularly unnerving for him. “It really depends. There were days that I would see BA [Brandon Aiyuk] in the locker room and stuff for about a week and then I wouldn’t see him for like four days. I was like ‘that’s not very fun’,” he recounted.

Kittle's concerns, described as his “spider senses tingling,” did not escalate into serious doubts, however. “Fortunately, none of those worries came through so now I am just happy. Are you kidding me?” he said, his expression lighting up with a broad, unmistakable grin.

George Kittle's worries ease as 49ers-Brandon Aiyuk saga concludes

The successful contract negotiation marks a significant moment for the 49ers as they look to build on their performance from last season, which culminated in a Super Bowl appearance. With Aiyuk secured, the team's offensive lineup retains one of its key components, promising a potent attack for the upcoming season.

Brandon Aiyuk’s return is not just a win for the team's strategy on the field; it also boosts the morale of the players, especially evident in George Kittle’s reaction. The chemistry between Aiyuk and his teammates, particularly with Kittle, who has established himself as one of the NFL's premier tight ends, is crucial for the 49ers’ offense.

Looking ahead, the San Francisco 49ers are set to face a significant challenge right out of the gate. Their season opener pits them against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on September 9, a matchup that will test their readiness and resolve for the new season. With Aiyuk back in the fold and the team spirit high, the 49ers are more confident in their quest to return to the Super Bowl and capture the championship.