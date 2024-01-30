The 49ers got two key updates on important offensive and defensive players.

The San Francisco 49ers completed a comeback for the ages against Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions this past weekend, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl in Nevada.

Predictions for the big game were revealed recently. San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk revealed the surprising mood of 49ers players in the locker room while trailing the Lions by nearly 20 points.

With the countdown to the biggest game of the season officially on, the question now is whether or not the 49ers' top receiving and blocking combination threat will play.

Kittle Gets Super Bowl Injury Update

Kittle, the former Iowa Hawkeye who stunned fans with his strong play vs. the Lions this past Sunday, had just two catches for 27 yards, but made his presence known in the running game and in protecting QB Brock Purdy.

According to an update from Nick Wagoner on X, George Kittle has a toe injury of undisclosed severity.

Both Kittle and cornerback Ambry Thomas are ‘day to day' according to Wagoner, who revealed the information on Monday night.

Thomas, Kittle's Skills Will Help vs. Chiefs

Thomas, a University of Michigan football alumnus, did his best to stave off the Lions' vaunted passing attack this pass weekend while recording five tackles.

Kittle threatens the middle of the field for Purdy and the 49ers' passing game. Coach Shanahan's team needs him against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs' offense.

The matchup figures to be a close one, and both Thomas and Kittle provide abilities that few other players on the team can match.