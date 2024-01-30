The 49ers were calm despite the Lions' scoring barrage.

The NFC Championship was slipping away from the San Francisco 49ers. Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown were connecting while all Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner, and Nick Bosa could do was wait for their own offense to do something. There also was not much Kyle Shanahan's offense would do despite Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy leading the way. However, it was not a sign for them to get discouraged against the Detroit Lions. Kyle Juszczyk unveiled why, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“It was surprisingly calm in the locker room, especially on the offensive side. There weren’t a lot of hoorahs, getting people fired up all that sort of stuff. It was still too early. We knew that if we kept it within 3 scores at halftime by all means we were in that game,” the 49ers fullback said.

Usually, locker room atmospheres when down by a lot at halftime tend to be gloomy. This was not the case for the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's squad knew they were still within striking distance to dismantle the Lions.

When the third quarter started everyone started blazing up. Dre Greenlaw and Nick Bosa did not allow the Lions' offense to march as freely as they did in the first half. Brock Purdy also connected with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk to get the 49ers closer to the end zone. Then, Christian McCaffrey would finish the job and get six points for them.

Everything was systematic in the 49ers' NFC Championship win. All they had to do was stay faithful.