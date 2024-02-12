Jake Moody's clutch field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl saved the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers made some mistakes early in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Jake Moody kicked a clutch 53-yard field goal late in the game to give San Francisco a 19-16 lead.

JAKE MOODY FROM 53 YARDS 🔥 He gives the 49ers the lead with less than 2 minutes remaining in Super Bowl LVIII!pic.twitter.com/ERWbal5Scr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs ultimately tied the score at 19 apiece after making a last-minute drive and turning to Harrison Butker for the game-tying field goal. As of this story's writing, the game is headed to overtime.

Win or lose, Jake Moody played a pivotal role for 49ers

As aforementioned, the game isn't over as of this story's publication. Regardless of the outcome, Jake Moody came through when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. In fact, the field goal kickers, Moody and Butker, have been one of the primary stories of the game thus far.

Moody set a new Super Bowl longest field goal record with his 55-yard kick early in the game. However, Butker connected from 57 yards later in the game to set a new record, surpassing the 49ers kicker's mark.

Both are reliable kickers and have kept their teams in the game. Moody, a 24-year-old rookie, has demonstrated impressive poise in his first Super Bowl.

Through 17 games during the 2023 season, Moody made 21 of his 25 field goal attempts. He also led the league with 60 extra-points made. The 49ers enjoyed a great season and they obviously feature no shortage of stars on both offense and defense, but San Francisco wouldn't be where they are without their kicker.

Now we will see if Moody and the 49ers can defeat the Chiefs in what has been a competitive Super Bowl.