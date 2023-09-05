The San Francisco 49ers still aren't sure who their kicker will be in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez are both dealing with injury concerns. San Francisco even signed veteran kicker Matthew Wright as a depth option. Moody is trending in a positive direction though and he provided an update on his injury Tuesday.

“Yeah, just working back into it,” Moody said, via Matt Maiocco of nbcsportsbayarea.com. “Nothing crazy. We’re not hitting any 70-yard field goals trying to blow my leg out. Just taking it one kick at a time and trying to make progress.”

49ers: Will Jake Moody play in Week 1?

Moody, who's dealing with a quad injury, is questionable for the 49ers season opener against the Steelers. If he is unable to play, Wright will likely take his spot in Week 1. Moody doesn't expect to miss a significant amount of time regardless of his Week 1 status though.

“I wouldn’t say it happened with one kick, but there was one day it started acting up,” Moody said, via Maiocco as well. “I caught it early and didn’t push anything too far. Luckily I did catch it early, so I’m not missing extended periods of time.”

San Francisco projects to be one of the best teams in the NFL in 2023. They fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance last season after all three of their QBs suffered injuries. If Brock Purdy is able to stay healthy, the 49ers loaded defense and talented all-around offense will handle the rest. This is a very dangerous team without question.

Kicking is important as well, so they are hopeful that Moody can return soon. For now, his status remains uncertain heading into Week 1.