The 2025 NFL season will be very important for the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has struggled over the past few seasons despite having an offense that is loaded with playmakers. Now there are whispers that the Falcons could part ways with one of their offensive weapons ahead of the 2025 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. Ty Schmidt asked Schefter about what's going on with Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Schefter began by shedding some light on Pitts' injury, which has kept him out of practice.

“Well Atlanta's a hot spot right now,” Schefter began. “We start with Kyle Pitts, who has not been practicing with what the Falcons say is an unspecified medical condition. That unspecified medical condition, I'm told, is a strained muscle in his foot. I may not have it exactly right, but I know that I am pretty close here based on what I was told. So he's sitting out.”

It is still early in the offseason, so there is no reason to worry about Pitts' availability for the 2025 season because of his foot injury.

That said, it could be harder to trade Kyle Pitts if he is currently injured.

Adam Schefter also weighs in on trade rumors surrounding Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

But is a Kyle Pitts trade even realistic?

Schefter also gave his take on the Kyle Pitts trade rumors that have circulating for the past week.

“There also have been teams that have approached the Falcons about trading for Kyle Pitts,” Schefter continued. “Now, I don't think the Falcons are looking to deal him, but they're not turning away the calls either. So if there were a team that were willing to give up enough to get him, I think that they could be enticed into trading the former [fourth overall pick] to another team.”

While Schefter admits it is possible that Pitts gets traded, he does not believe any team will be willing to acquire him.

“The issue there is he's due $11 million in salary this year,” Schefter concluded. “And I don't know that there are a whole lot of teams lining up to pay the Falcons what it would take, and to pay Kyle Pitts what it would take, when he is entering the final year of his rookie contract.”

At this point, the most likely outcome is that Pitts remains in Atlanta for the 2025 NFL season.