San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is receiving praise from yet another key figure in the NFL — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Ahead of the 49ers-Cowboys matchup on Sunday Night Football, Jones shared what he believes has made the second-year quarterback so successful thus far.

During an appearance on “The K&C Masterpiece” podcast, Jones said, “By the way, [Purdy] doesn't make the bad plays. That I see vividly. And that's so important. He does not make the bad plays, generally. And you can win so many football games if you don't give it to them.”

Brock Purdy's accuracy and smart gameplay have certainly been two of his best traits. He is coming off a game in which he completed 20-21 passes versus the Arizona Cardinals for an incredible 95.2% completion. He has also not thrown an interception through four games this season, which has helped the 49ers to a 4-0 record.

Jones also spoke on how his team will need to emulate Purdy's turnover-free style of play if they want to defeat the 49ers. He said, “Unfortunately, certainly the last game we played with the 49ers, we gave it away a little bit. And consequently, we didn't get out of there with a win. You cannot do that if we play a top team like the 49ers. So he has the kind of game that will be hard to beat,” via Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We need to make the good plays and we don't need to make the bad plays. We've got a quarterback that is tops, if we're fortunate enough to get in there and hold our mistakes down, we're going to be in real good shape.”

Jerry Jones' comments are also notable since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled with turning the ball over last season. Despite missing multiple games a season ago, Prescott tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15. He also threw another two picks in the Cowboys divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers. Prescott has significantly improved this year having only thrown one interception so far, but he'll need to continue this Sunday if the Cowboys want to beat the 49ers.