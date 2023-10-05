San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has made an excellent impression on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy feels Purdy has the tools to excel at quarterback for the 49ers. The Cowboys head coach shared his thoughts prior to their highly-anticipated Week 5 matchup, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Tristi Rodriguez.

“I think the biggest thing is you can see he totally has command of the offense…I was very impressed. His instincts, his awareness, ball placement…He's playing probably a notch above where he played last year,” Mike McCarthy said.

“When you look at his career, so much is made about measurables when these young men come out in the draft. But he's played high-quality football his whole life. I mean this guy was born to play quarterback,” McCarthy concluded.

Brock Purdy took over as 49ers' starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's season was cut short due to injuries. Purdy has exceeded lofty expectations since he started under center in Week 13 last year.

Not including the 2022 NFC Championship Game, Brock Purdy has passed for 2,873 yards, 21 touchdowns, and three interceptions. His 68 percent completion rate proves he's an accurate quarterback.

The Cowboys will be a solid test for Brock Purdy. Dallas has the second-best defense in the NFL behind the Cleveland Browns. A rejuvenated Micah Parsons has been leading the charge for the Cowboys defense. Mike McCarthy hopes Parsons' knee injury won't drastically affect his play in Week5.

On the other hand, the 49ers have the second-best offense in the league behind the Miami Dolphins. Brock Purdy has been one of the main reasons why San Francisco's offense has been clicking on all cylinders.