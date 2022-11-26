Published November 26, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Before the season, the San Francisco 49ers explored the possibility of trading Jimmy Garoppolo after handing the keys to the offense to Trey Lance. But after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, it was Jimmy G time again and needless to say, he’s impressed.

The veteran QB has the 49ers at 6-4 on the year and they possess one of the most explosive offenses in the entire NFL. But, that doesn’t stop people from wondering where Garoppolo’s head is at when it comes to his long-term future in the Bay Area, especially with Lance coming back in 2023.

Via PFT:

“I’m trying to worry about red zone [offense] today,” Jimmy Garoppolo told reporters when asked about the future on Friday. “No, I’ll worry about that at the end of the year. There’s too much going on right now, especially in a short week like this. It’s been a bit of a catch-up week, so had to catch up on sleep, catch up on our film stuff, but yeah, we’ll worry about that when we get there.”

The perfect answer from Jimmy G. He’s strictly focused on taking San Francisco as far as humanly possible and they do look like a legitimate contender to make a Super Bowl. I mean, he had them on the brink of playing for a ring last year.

The 49ers are ninth in total yards and 11th in points, much in part to Garoppolo. He’s thrown for 2,159 yards, 15 touchdowns, and completed 67% of his passes. The 31-year-old has only been picked off just four times, too.

Everyone absolutely loves him in San Francisco and if he shines in the playoffs, it’ll be difficult for the organization to part ways. But as Jimmy Garoppolo said, we’ll worry about that when we get there.