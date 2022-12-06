By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes suffered a huge blow after news hit that Jimmy Garoppolo had sustained a season-ending foot fracture. Jimmy G has been outstanding as the Niners’ QB1 this season and his loss would be an undeniably significant problem for the team the rest of the way.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has provided a glimmer of hope on the Garoppolo front, though. According to the 49ers shot-caller, it’s possible that the 31-year-old’s injury might not actually be bad as originally anticipated:

“They were talking about it last night but they’re starting to believe that it isn’t, so that’s good news, but it’s not all done,” Shanahan said. “They have to finalize it so we don’t want to give you any false information.”

It’s hard for Niners fans not to get excited after hearing this update. Jimmy Garoppolo has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign, but this recent development hints at the possibility of a potential return.

To be clear, however, Kyle Shanahan has not refuted reports about Garoppolo’s season-ending injury. However, the 49ers coach is being optimistic here, which should also be the case for San Francisco supporters.

There was also some talk of Trey Lance potentially coming in to take on Garoppolo’s place, but as far as Shanahan is concerned, there have been no recent developments that have led him to believe that the young quarterback is going to be able to return this season.

It’s just really tough to be a Niners fan right now.