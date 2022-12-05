By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, 33-17. However, it might prove to be a pyrrhic victory as Jimmy Garoppolo was hurt during the win. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan updated Garoppolo’s status and the news is not good.

Garoppolo suffered a broken foot that will require surgery and is out for the rest of the season, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

This is a crushing blow to the 49ers and their fan base. With the addition of Christian McCaffrey via trade with the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco was rounding into a Super Bowl contender. Their defense for the first time all season had all eleven starters active. That’s something that has felt like years in the making.

Just when things were looking good, Garoppolo gets injured again. On the 49ers opening drive, Garoppolo was sacked by a couple defenders and got his legs tangled. He was helped to the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room. In his absence, “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy performed admirably. He finished 25-for-37 for 210 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception in the win.

This is far from the first time Jimmy Garoppolo has dealt with a serious injury. He tore his ACL back in 2018 and missed that entire season. The following year, he missed a couple games with a high ankle sprain. In 2020, Garoppolo once again suffered a high ankle sprain but this one cost him the final nine weeks of the season.

With Trey Lance already on IR, things are about to get interesting for San Francisco.