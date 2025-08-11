The New York Giants used a first-round pick on Jaxson Dart, who will eventually play quarterback for the franchise. Until then, we should expect Russell Wilson and potentially Jameis Winston to take snaps under center. However, rumors are swirling about the organization's plans at quarterback after one analyst boldly claims the front office will draft Arch Manning in the future.

In a column by ESPN, analysts shared their thoughts on all 32 teams in the NFL. But the Giants' prediction certainly turned heads after Seth Walder claimed that he believes New York will select Manning in the 2027 NFL Draft after Dart fails to impress in his first two seasons with the franchise.

“The Giants will fulfill their destiny and draft Arch Manning in 2027,” said Walder. “After waiting too long to get Dart in during the 2025 campaign, the organization wasn't ready to give up on the young signal-caller. But by the end of 2026, they eventually will be, and Manning conveniently will stay at Texas for the 2026 season.”

This might be a bit too early to make this prediction, as the 2025-26 season hasn't even started yet. Additionally, the plan is for Dart to sit and learn in his rookie season in the league, to then take over as the starter this time next year. Ideally, things work accordingly, and the Giants are able to build a more complete roster around Dart.

But considering the Giants' quarterback history in recent years, if Dart struggles tremendously once he does become the starter, then New York very well could look to move on. Especially if the front office owns the pick that could land them Arch Manning.

A year of sitting with just one season of playing is an incredibly short leash for any first-round quarterback. However, a one-year opportunity before the plug is pulled isn't a new concept in the NFL. We just watched the Tennessee Titans do something similar with Will Levis, as the organization decided to select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Anything can happen in this league. But for these Giants rumors to come true, things will have to go poorly for this team in the next two seasons. But it's not outside of the realm of possibilities.