By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers can’t catch a break at quarterback. With the latest frustrating news on Jimmy Garoppolo, the team sitting firmly within the playoff seedings with its 8-4 record is left searching for answers. But could one of those answers come in the form of a recovering Trey Lance?

For those hoping to see the enigmatic Lance on the field, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t want you to get your hopes up.

“From what I’ve been told, no,” Kyle Shanahan told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami after his recent presser. “He’s not physically able to. If he could, hell yeah. But right now, I’ve been told no on that.”

Kawakami feels that while it’s far from a positive response from Shanahan for a potential Trey Lance sighting, it does leave the door “slightly ajar” if Lance makes serious strides in his recovery.

Still, to put the 49ers hopes on a recovery sophomore QB who’s played all of eight games on the field during the times that he has been healthy doesn’t exactly sound like a wise choice. Right before Garoppolo’s injury, there were reports that the Niners weren’t opposed to bringing back Jimmy G for another season to start ahead of Trey Lance.

That’s not exactly a vote of confidence for Lance’s present-day ability, let alone for what he can do as he recovers from a serious injury well deep into the 2022 season.

The 49ers have their hopes pinned on rookie Brock Purdy at present. What the team’s QB plans look like to end the season remains to be seen.