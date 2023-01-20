While Brock Purdy is absolutely flourishing under center for the San Francisco 49ers, they may have the option to use Jimmy Garoppolo in the near future. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that his veteran quarterback is out of his walking boot and has returned to the practice field to do light work. Shanahan believes Jimmy G could be available to play if the Niners make it all the way to Arizona for the Super Bowl, per PFT:

“I’d be surprised [if Garoppolo was available next week], but I think it depends how on this whole weekend goes and stuff, but think there’s an outside chance,” Shanahan said.

Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and was initially ruled out for the rest of the year, which resulted in Purdy taking over the reins. The 31-year-old did well when he was playing, going 7-3 after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 16 TDs and was picked off just four times.

There is no question that Jimmy G is capable of getting it done on the big stage but even if he’s healthy, it’s doubtful Shanahan gives up on Purdy. He’s in a rhythm with this offense, forming fantastic chemistry with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, among others.

However, having the option to use Garoppolo if needed would be huge. With Purdy’s resurgence and Lance coming back, there is a strong belief Jimmy Garoppolo will finally leave the Bay Area this offseason, though.

The 49ers will be looking to make their second straight NFC Championship on Sunday as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium, the same team San Francisco beat in the Wild Card Round last season.