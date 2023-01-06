By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers figure to enter the NFL Playoffs with Brock Purdy under center, but that may not be their plan throughout. On Friday, Kyle Shanahan provided an injury update for Jimmy Garoppolo, via Jennifer Lee Chan, during which he indicated the 49ers QB has been making progress. As of now, the 49ers are hopeful Garoppolo will be able to return late in the postseason.

Via Chan on Twitter:

“49ers Kyle Shanahan shared that Jimmy Garoppolo is able to put ‘some’ weight on his injured foot. ‘Still the goal’ for him to be available late in the postseason.”

Garoppolo has been sidelined since Week 13 when he suffered a foot injury against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo broke his foot during the game, prompting the Niners to rule him out for the regular season. In his absence, Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, has shined for the 49ers.

He’ll get the team’s playoff journey started while Garoppolo continues to recover. There’s no guarantee the Niners will switch back to Jimmy G. once his foot is back to full strength, but they will certainly hope to have him as an option if they’re able to make it out of the first round or beyond.

Since taking over as the Niners QB, Purdy has gone 4-0 in four starts, throwing 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions in five total games. He’ll hope to keep his hot hand going into Week 18, and help the Niners make a deep playoff run.

With Purdy playing well and Garoppolo recovering as expected, the Niners’ QB woes are beginning to feel like a distant memory.