Nathaniel Hackett has been on the receiving end of a major backlash over his play-calling and game management in his first two games as head coach of the. Interestingly, however, San Francisco 49ers tactician Kyle Shanahan thinks his peer is doing just fine.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the 49ers-Broncos Week 3 showdown, Shanahan came into the defense of Hackett and emphasized that managing the game and calling plays aren’t simple matters since it takes the whole team to execute. He preached patience among Denver fans as well, noting that he didn’t get it right the first time as well.

In a rather surprising take, though, Shanahan called Hackett a “very good offensive play caller” as he expressed belief that the Broncos will be okay despite their rather rough start.

“It’s not always about getting the play in. You need receiver substitutions, you need the quarterback getting to the line. There’s so many things that go into it. You’re always responsible for it but it takes a whole team to do that the right way and early on it is a little bit harder especially when you’re playing with a bunch of new players. So it takes time to do,” Shanahan said, per Mike Klis of 9News.

“I mean I remember my first game, I went for it four times. And they were ones I should not have gone for and I’d never done that before. And that’s when I realized, you can’t think like the coordinators. Those are all experiences you go through for the first time but he’s done this for a while and you guys have a good coach there and very good offensive play caller.”

Now while some Broncos fans may not agree, Kyle Shanahan does have a point. It is still too early to get a good assessment of Nathaniel Hackett since he is just two games into his first head coaching experience.

Of course the Broncos have high expectations and fans won’t be too patient for long, but then again, they might need to put more faith in their coach if they want to make it work.