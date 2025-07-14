Hall of Fame quarterback and Denver Broncos legend John Elway will not be charged regarding the death of Jeff Sperbeck, his close friend, agent and business partner. Two and a half months after Sperbeck fatally fell off the back of a golf cart that was being driven by Elway on their way back from La Quinta, California's Madison Club, local authorities revealed there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

“It’s over,’’ Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County told Mike Klis of Denver's 9NEWS. “We’ve talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal, it was what we’ve been saying all along that this was a tragic accident.”

Sperbeck died on April 30, four days after falling and hitting his head. The 62-year-old was standing on the back of the cart before the accident, per Bianco. Elway expressed his condolences after Sperbeck's passing.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” he said. “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

“My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff's wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

John Elway, who spent his entire NFL career with the Broncos, won two Super Bowl rings as a player and another as an executive. Sperbeck was by his side through those triumphs. He represented many athletes and coaches, including San Francisco 49ers greats Ronnie Lott and Roger Craig. Sperbeck also co-founded 7Cellars with Elway, partnering with American winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr.

Sheriff Bianco intends to release the findings of his office's investigation in the near future.