The San Francisco 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey during the middle of the 2022 season is easily looking like one of the NFL's best mid-season trades of all time. Since the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the Niners, the running back has played a large part in the 49ers 14-game regular season win streak, which began one week after he arrived in San Francisco.

Now, McCaffrey is topping his first year with San Francisco by putting up MVP-level numbers through the first four games of 2023. Against the Cardinals in Week 4, McCaffrey rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards with 459 yards, almost 100 yards more than the second leading rusher. He is also tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is well aware that the trade has worked out remarkably for his team. When asked about a scenario in which the trade failed, Shanahan said, “No, don't ever say that. It's real close, especially when you decide on something, and then you need a little bit more … It's always that huge debate. That's why usually when trades happen with lots of good players, there's usually one or two teams involved because trades are tough, and there's always a huge risk,” via Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“When those don't work out, it's not just, ‘Oh, the player didn't work out.' Also you don't get those draft picks back, too. There's always a gamble to it, but no, life has been much better [with McCaffrey].”

If the 49ers win the Super Bowl, or McCaffrey wins an NFL Honor, this trade will certainly go down in history.